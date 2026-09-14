Jeanette Pasin Sloan Transfiguration Opening Reception

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO – From September 25 to November 5, 2026

Turner Carroll Gallery will feature the newest artwork by Jeanette Pasin Sloan. The gallery will host an

opening celebration with the artist from 4 to 6pm on Friday, September 25.

Jeanette Pasin Sloan’s upcoming exhibition Transfiguration offers the opportunity for deep

introspection through a mercurial lens by contemplating how the nebulous worlds within us are made

tangible when reflected in the exteriors of objects in our everyday environment. Jeanette’s work is in

numerous renowned collections around the globe. Her newest exhibition of 15 works is her most

intense yet, representing a new chapter in her practice defined by breathtakingly masterful rendering

and a heightened sense of motion in stillness.