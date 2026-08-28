Joanna Keane Lopez & Santino Gonzales Performance
Joanna Keane Lopez & Santino Gonzales Performance
Join us for this unique double-bill performance event featuring two exhibiting artists from Unearthing Futures / Desenterrando Futuros, Joanna Keane Lopez & Santino Gonzales. The performance is a blend of music/sound/experimental music.
Learn more about the performing artists at harwoodmuseum.org
Harwood Museum of Art
$22, $27
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Harwood Museum of Art
575-758-9826
info@harwoodmuseum.org
Harwood Museum of Art
238 Ledoux StreetTaos, New Mexico 87571
info@harwoodmuseum.com