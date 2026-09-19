Journey to the Inner Healer: Holotropic Breathwork®

Join certified Holotropic Breathwork® facilitators, Laura Io Berg and Lincoln Scott, at FUSION for Journey to the Inner Healer, an introduction to Holotropic Breathwork® exploring the healing potential of non-ordinary states of consciousness and the innate healing principle within each of us. The term “Holotropic” comes from the Greek words, holos (wholeness), and tropos (path). Holotropic Breathwork ® is a journey toward Wholeness—an opportunity to integrate and heal fragmented parts of the human psyche—a healing rarely accessed in ordinary or everyday states of awareness.

Holotropic Breathwork was developed by Stan Grof, Czechoslovakian psychiatrist and an LSD researcher in the 1950’s and 60’s. He found expanded states of consciousness—supported with appropriate set and setting and a non-Intrusive guidance—to often be profoundly transformative and healing. When psychedelics were restricted, Grof was called to Esalen, where he crafted the Holotropic Breathwork modality as an alternative generator and container for expanded states experiences, parallel or complementary to psychedelic sessions, without psychedelic medicines.

Holotropic Breathwork has been a nontraditional transformative healing modality across 40 years of experiential work. It is a tool for deep self-exploration, with healing potential for elements of anxiety, depression, PTSD, addictive patterns, and personal and ancestral trauma. It is a somatic healing—a process that is non-verbal and non-linear—which supports energy shifts and insights from within the body, rather than from cognitive analysis or talk or externally imposed judgments or paradigms.

It is an inner-directed journey using the power of breath, guided set and setting, a carefully selected 3-hour arc of music, art materials, and the support of trained certified facilitators, with elements of focused bodywork. The material that emerges ranges across biographical, somatic-physical, ancestral, perinatal, and transpersonal spheres of awareness. In this introductory weekend each person will have the opportunity to be a breather and a sitter. Both are extraordinary experiences.

REGISTRATION

Registration is $300.

In addition to the FUSION registration form, medical and mental health screenings and consent and waiver forms will be required of each participant. Each person will receive an individual phone screening interview before the workshop. Please email one of the facilitators if you have questions about registration or contraindications that might be present. Limited to 16 participants.

FUSION does not offer refunds. The facilitation team may offer refunds on a limited basis, for acute illness or emergency. This will be discussed in registration and screening.

Click the button below to register.