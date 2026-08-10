Land of Enchantment Young Ambassador Program

The Governor’s Land of Enchantment Young Ambassador Program is seeking high‑school Juniors and Seniors for the 2026–2027 school year to support statewide efforts to keep New Mexico clean and beautiful.

Ambassadors will help lead community clean‑up projects and collaborate on statewide youth leadership initiatives.

Participants receive a $3,000 stipend and training in project management and community leadership.

Ideal candidates have teamwork experience, an interest in leadership, and a passion for protecting New Mexico’s natural environment.

APPLICATION DEADLINE AUGUST 21, 2026, apply at keeplitterout.nm.gov/youth

