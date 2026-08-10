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Land of Enchantment Young Ambassador Program

Land of Enchantment Young Ambassador Program

Land of Enchantment Young Ambassador Program
The Governor’s Land of Enchantment Young Ambassador Program is seeking high‑school Juniors and Seniors for the 2026–2027 school year to support statewide efforts to keep New Mexico clean and beautiful.
Ambassadors will help lead community clean‑up projects and collaborate on statewide youth leadership initiatives.
Participants receive a $3,000 stipend and training in project management and community leadership.
Ideal candidates have teamwork experience, an interest in leadership, and a passion for protecting New Mexico’s natural environment.
APPLICATION DEADLINE AUGUST 21, 2026, apply at keeplitterout.nm.gov/youth

Omlime
06:00 AM - 12:00 AM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Keep Litter Out NM
keeplitterout.nm.gov/youth
Omlime
www.keeplitterout.nm.gov/young-ambassador-sign-up/
, New Mexico
www.keeplitterout.nm.gov/young-ambassador-sign-up/