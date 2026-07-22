Libros of Enchantment: The 2026 SouthWest Writers Book Fiesta is a first-ever book fair from SouthWest Writers uniting readers and authors. Readers may meet local authors, buy their books, and get a behind-the-scenes look at how a book comes to life. Authors may meet readers and other authors, sell their books, and learn more about their craft. The keynote speaker is local author and Tony Hillerman biographer James McGrath Morris. Panel discussions featuring other local authors will look at the genres of science fiction/fantasy, romance, crime/true crime, paranormal/horror, poetry, and memoir/biography.

Author tables in the bookstore are still available, as are sponsorship and supporter opportunities. Current sponsors are Silverleaf Farm & Farm Stand in Corrales, freelance artist Rebeccah Swanson, The Music of Creation by Paul J. Knight and Chris Allen, and the Author’s Guild.

SWW is a 40-plus year-old regional nonprofit organization for published and aspiring authors and has more than 400 members from across New Mexico and the southwest.