MacArthurs Fellows Panel Discussion

Join MacArthur Fellows Dyani White Hawk (Sičáŋǧu Lakota), Sterlin Harjo (Seminole Nation of Oklahoma and Muscogee descendant), and Sky Hopinka (Ho-Chunk Nation and descendant of the Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians) for a conversation moderated by Danyelle Means (Oglala Lakota), Executive Director of the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture.

This program was generously made possible by the MacArthur Foundation.