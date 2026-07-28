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MacArthurs Fellows Panel Discussion

MacArthurs Fellows Panel Discussion

Join MacArthur Fellows Dyani White Hawk (Sičáŋǧu Lakota), Sterlin Harjo (Seminole Nation of Oklahoma and Muscogee descendant), and Sky Hopinka (Ho-Chunk Nation and descendant of the Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians) for a conversation moderated by Danyelle Means (Oglala Lakota), Executive Director of the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture.

This program was generously made possible by the MacArthur Foundation.

SITE Santa Fe
0-10
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

SITE Santa Fe
(505) 989-1199
http://sitesantafe.org

Artist Group Info

blee@sitesantafe.org
SITE Santa Fe
1606 Paseo de Peralta
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87501
505-989-1199
info@sitesantafe.org
http://www.sitesantafe.org