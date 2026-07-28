MacArthurs Fellows Panel Discussion
MacArthurs Fellows Panel Discussion
Join MacArthur Fellows Dyani White Hawk (Sičáŋǧu Lakota), Sterlin Harjo (Seminole Nation of Oklahoma and Muscogee descendant), and Sky Hopinka (Ho-Chunk Nation and descendant of the Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians) for a conversation moderated by Danyelle Means (Oglala Lakota), Executive Director of the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture.
This program was generously made possible by the MacArthur Foundation.
SITE Santa Fe
0-10
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
SITE Santa Fe
(505) 989-1199
Artist Group Info
blee@sitesantafe.org
SITE Santa Fe
1606 Paseo de PeraltaSanta Fe, New Mexico 87501
505-989-1199
info@sitesantafe.org