A gala music and dance event showcasing the holiday traditions throughout Mexico.

This event is kicked off with Venta de Navidad a market of local artists, crafters and more, with great holiday gifts. Also, a cash bar, posole and bisquechitos for sale!

Swirling dresses, lively violins, and the sights and sounds of folkloric dancing accompany the clear peal of trumpets in our holiday tradition, Mariachi Christmas. Now in its 22nd year in Albuquerque and 10th in Socorro, the show rings in the holiday season with exuberant mariachi music and dance to represent the traditions of Mexico at Christmas time. This year's featured groups are: Mariachi Mexico Mestizo and Ballet Folklorico University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley. Join us for a colorful and entertaining show curated by the founder of the Mariachi Spectacular, Norberta Fresquez.

Mariachi Christmas has become a beloved holiday tradition right here in Socorro, a highly anticipated seasonal spectacular bringing together families and students from all across our high-desert community and beyond.