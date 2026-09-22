The NMSU Art Museum proudly presents Marietta Patricia Leis: Breathing Lessons, a major career retrospective by renowned New Mexico-based artist Marietta Leis. The exhibition reflects Leis’s exploration of color, time, movement, and place across a diverse range of media, including: video, painting, photography, sculpture, poetry, and sound. Opening reception for Marietta Patricia Leis: Breathing Lessons is on October 16 from 5:30-7:30 pm, and will be on display through March 6, 2027.