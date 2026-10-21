Melanie Clemmons and Zak Loyd - Visiting Artist Lecture

Melanie Clemmons and Zak Loyd have collaborated since 2009, creating video, laser, and XR installations, internet art, and live music visuals for physical and virtual venues. Both are represented by Liliana Bloch Gallery (Dallas).

Melanie Clemmons explores internet culture, speculative futures, and digital ethics through video, installa­tion, net art, digital fabrication, and live visuals. Her work has appeared at HeK (Basel, Switzerland) and the Whitney Museum (New York) through Lorna Mills’ Ways of Something, Nasher Sculpture Center (Dallas), and Women and Their Work (Austin). She completed a residency and exhibited at Dieglan Gallery (Akureyri, Iceland). She has collaborated and toured with Pussy Riot. Clemmons is an Associate Professor and Claire Morris Spaht Chair of the Division of Art at SMU Meadows School of the Arts.

Zak Loyd explores video art histories, machine learning, internet culture, and post-truth politics through video, installation, performance, crypto-art, and prose. He has exhibited at the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (Denver), Dallas Museum of Art (Dallas), Remote Control Gallery (Prague, Czech Republic), and Mock Jungle (Bologna, Italy). He holds an MFA from the University of Colorado and lectures in New Media Art at the University of North Texas.