Come join us for a special Mother's Day buffet at Corn Maiden on Sunday, May 10 between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Guests can indulge in an expansive buffet including a cheese and charcuterie selection with Hatch chile beehive cheese and local honey, breakfast enchiladas with red and green chile, and a smoked seafood display with shrimp, salmon and scallops and shrimp bisque, seasonal salads, and a variety of sweet selections.

The Mother's Day buffet is priced at $85 per person, with half price offered for children ages 5 to 12 and guests ages 65 and over. Children under 4 dine free. Reservations for parties of five people or fewer can be made through OpenTable. For large groups, guests can call the resort directly to reserve.

For more information and to make reservations, please visit https://www.opentable.com/r/corn-maiden-santa-ana-pueblo?ref=1068

