Movie Under the Wings: Back to the Future
Movie Under the Wings: Back to the Future
Back to the Future | Saturday, June 13, 2026
Great Scott! Get ready for an evening like never before under the stars! Join us in Heritage Park for Movie Under the Wings, featuring the iconic adventure Back to the Future (1985). Experience this fan-favorite film surrounded by historic aircraft like the B‑29 Superfortress, the B‑47 Stratojet, and the NEST helicopter—a setting unlike any other.
Make a Night of It
Arrive early and enjoy:
A live DJ setting the vibe
Local food trucks serving up great eats,
Beverage trucks, including Bombs Away Beer Company
Exclusive evening access to museum exhibits before dusk
Event Access Options
Choose the experience that fits your evening:
$18 advance tickets
$20 at the door
McFly VIP $25 Reserved seating area (please bring your own chair) Includes a popcorn + drink bundle
Family Bundle – $50 Includes 2 adults + 2 dependent children (children under 5 attend free)
Military Rate – $10 per person Includes special pricing for spouse + up to 2 dependents
Tickets are available in advance or can be purchased at the door.
More Than a Night Out
Your participation supports the ongoing restoration of Heritage Park aircraft, helping preserve these remarkable pieces of history for generations to come. Please note: this special event is not included with museum membership or passes.
Event Details
Doors Open 7:00 pm
Program Begins: At dusk Location: Heritage Park
Know Before You Go
Bring portable outdoor chairs (ground seating is not comfortable)
No outside food or drinks
No pets, except service animals
No alcohol, smoking, or firearms permitted
Gather your friends and family for a night of nostalgia, history, and fun—we’ll see you Under the Wings!