Movie Under the Wings: Back to the Future

Back to the Future | Saturday, June 13, 2026

Great Scott! Get ready for an evening like never before under the stars! Join us in Heritage Park for Movie Under the Wings, featuring the iconic adventure Back to the Future (1985). Experience this fan-favorite film surrounded by historic aircraft like the B‑29 Superfortress, the B‑47 Stratojet, and the NEST helicopter—a setting unlike any other.

Make a Night of It

Arrive early and enjoy:

A live DJ setting the vibe

Local food trucks serving up great eats,

Beverage trucks, including Bombs Away Beer Company

Exclusive evening access to museum exhibits before dusk

Event Access Options

Choose the experience that fits your evening:

$18 advance tickets

$20 at the door

McFly VIP $25 Reserved seating area (please bring your own chair) Includes a popcorn + drink bundle

Family Bundle – $50 Includes 2 adults + 2 dependent children (children under 5 attend free)

Military Rate – $10 per person Includes special pricing for spouse + up to 2 dependents

Tickets are available in advance or can be purchased at the door.

More Than a Night Out

Your participation supports the ongoing restoration of Heritage Park aircraft, helping preserve these remarkable pieces of history for generations to come. Please note: this special event is not included with museum membership or passes.

Event Details

Doors Open 7:00 pm

Program Begins: At dusk Location: Heritage Park

Know Before You Go

Bring portable outdoor chairs (ground seating is not comfortable)

No outside food or drinks

No pets, except service animals

No alcohol, smoking, or firearms permitted

Gather your friends and family for a night of nostalgia, history, and fun—we’ll see you Under the Wings!