Movie Under the Wings: Beetlejuice
Movie Under the Wings: Beetlejuice
It's Showtime!
Beetlejuice | Friday, October 2, 2026
Get ready for a delightfully strange evening under the stars as Movie Under the Wings returns to Heritage Park. Join us for a special screening of the 1988 cult classic Beetlejuice, Tim Burton's wildly imaginative gothic comedy that has entertained audiences for generations.
Experience this fan-favorite film in a setting unlike any other, surrounded by iconic aircraft including the U-2 Dragon Lady, B-29 Superfortress, B-47 Stratojet, and the NEST helicopter. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, family, and friends for a memorable fall evening filled with laughs, nostalgia, and aviation history.
Make a Night of It
Arrive early to explore Heritage Park, grab your favorite movie snacks, and settle in before the film begins. Whether you're a longtime fan of the Ghost with the Most or introducing Beetlejuice to a new generation, Movie Under the Wings offers a one-of-a-kind outdoor movie experience you won't want to miss.
Don't miss this unforgettable night of cinema, history, and fun beneath the wings of aviation legends!
Event Access Options
Choose the experience that fits your evening:
$20 advance tickets
$25 at the door
Ghostest with the Mostest VIP $30: Early entry at 5:30 so you can pick your favorite spot. Please bring your own chair and blanket. Includes a popcorn + drink bundle
Family Bundle – $50 Includes 2 adults + 2 dependent children (children under 5 attend free)
Military Rate – $10 per person Includes special pricing for spouse + up to 2 dependents
Tickets are available in advance or can be purchased at the door.
More Than a Night Out
Your participation supports the ongoing restoration of Heritage Park aircraft, helping preserve these remarkable pieces of history for generations to come. Please note: this special event is not included with museum membership or passes.
Event Details
Doors Open 5:30 pm for Ghostest with the Mostest VIPs
General Admission 6:00 pm
Know Before You Go
Bring portable outdoor chairs and blankets (ground seating is not comfortable)
No outside food or drinks
No pets, except service animals
No alcohol, smoking, or firearms permitted
Gather your friends and family for a night of nostalgia, history, and fun—we’ll see you Under the Wings!