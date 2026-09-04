Movie Under the Wings: Beetlejuice

It's Showtime!

Beetlejuice | Friday, October 2, 2026

Get ready for a delightfully strange evening under the stars as Movie Under the Wings returns to Heritage Park. Join us for a special screening of the 1988 cult classic Beetlejuice, Tim Burton's wildly imaginative gothic comedy that has entertained audiences for generations.

Experience this fan-favorite film in a setting unlike any other, surrounded by iconic aircraft including the U-2 Dragon Lady, B-29 Superfortress, B-47 Stratojet, and the NEST helicopter. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, family, and friends for a memorable fall evening filled with laughs, nostalgia, and aviation history.

Make a Night of It

Arrive early to explore Heritage Park, grab your favorite movie snacks, and settle in before the film begins. Whether you're a longtime fan of the Ghost with the Most or introducing Beetlejuice to a new generation, Movie Under the Wings offers a one-of-a-kind outdoor movie experience you won't want to miss.

Don't miss this unforgettable night of cinema, history, and fun beneath the wings of aviation legends!

Event Access Options

Choose the experience that fits your evening:

$20 advance tickets

$25 at the door

Ghostest with the Mostest VIP $30: Early entry at 5:30 so you can pick your favorite spot. Please bring your own chair and blanket. Includes a popcorn + drink bundle

Family Bundle – $50 Includes 2 adults + 2 dependent children (children under 5 attend free)

Military Rate – $10 per person Includes special pricing for spouse + up to 2 dependents

Tickets are available in advance or can be purchased at the door.

More Than a Night Out

Your participation supports the ongoing restoration of Heritage Park aircraft, helping preserve these remarkable pieces of history for generations to come. Please note: this special event is not included with museum membership or passes.

Event Details

Doors Open 5:30 pm for Ghostest with the Mostest VIPs

General Admission 6:00 pm

Know Before You Go

Bring portable outdoor chairs and blankets (ground seating is not comfortable)

No outside food or drinks

No pets, except service animals

No alcohol, smoking, or firearms permitted

Gather your friends and family for a night of nostalgia, history, and fun—we’ll see you Under the Wings!