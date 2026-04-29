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Music from the New World

Music from the New World

Quodlibet, under the direction of new director Brock Willard, will sing sacred music of Nueva España, music in indigenous languages of the Americas, lamentations from the Colonial United States, and contemporary voices of the Americas.

St. Michael and All Angels Church
$10 in advance, $15 at the door
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Quodlibet
505-205-6840
dvik@yahoo.com

Artist Group Info

Quodlibet
dvik@yahoo.com
www.quodlibetabq.org
St. Michael and All Angels Church
601 Montano Rd. NW
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87107