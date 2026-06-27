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Musical Journeys to Racial Justice--Blues and Soul Concert by Eric Dozier

Musical Journeys to Racial Justice--Blues and Soul Concert by Eric Dozier

Equal parts live performance, lecture and revival meeting. Blues, Soul and Gospel singer and cultural activist Eric Dozier provides a soul-satisfying and enlightening concert where audience participation is welcomed.

New Mexico Black Leadership Council
$20-$25
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Race Amity Project of New Mexico
505-985-9171
cgk999@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/RaceAmityABQ

Artist Group Info

Eric Dozier
https://www.ericdozier.com/
New Mexico Black Leadership Council
1314 Madiera Dr. SE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87108
505-487-6784
info@nmblc
info@nmblc.org