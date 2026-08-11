Come help solve the Mystery on Cludeo Drive! Who was it that murdered our intrepid producer? What weapon did they use? What room was he murdered in? That's right YOU get to help solve the mystery AND enjoy live music performances, Drag, Food Trucks, Raffles and More all at this all-ages event!

General Admission grants you admission to the show.

VIP tickets grant you Reserved Seating Up Front, Special Snacks, and a Swag Bag with exclusive merch!