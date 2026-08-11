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Mystery on Cludeo Drive

Mystery on Cludeo Drive

Come help solve the Mystery on Cludeo Drive! Who was it that murdered our intrepid producer? What weapon did they use? What room was he murdered in? That's right YOU get to help solve the mystery AND enjoy live music performances, Drag, Food Trucks, Raffles and More all at this all-ages event!

General Admission grants you admission to the show.

VIP tickets grant you Reserved Seating Up Front, Special Snacks, and a Swag Bag with exclusive merch!

Albuquerque Nuevo Teatro
$10-$20
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Jensen Entertainment
brandonsc@gmail.com
Jensen Entertainment
Albuquerque Nuevo Teatro
403 2nd St SW
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102
jensenentertainmentllc@gmail.com
http://www.jensentertainment.com