NEW MEXICO 1776 - By Rob Martínez, NM State Historian

Celebrate our nation’s 250th anniversary as you imagine what life was like in New Mexico in 1776, the year of the American Revolution and the Declaration of Independence. State Historian of New Mexico Rob Martínez will take you there, using the Domínguez Report of 1776 to explore what New Mexico’s peoples, places, foods, natural resources, and cultures were like in this most significant year of our nation’s history.

Tickets are $7 for students and seniors, $10 for the public.

Where: @ the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science, located at 1801 Mountain Road NW.

State Historian Rob Martínez is a native New Mexican born and raised in Albuquerque. He earned a. B.A. in International Business Management and an M.A. in Latin American history, both from UNM. Mr. Martínez worked as a research historian for the Sephardic Legacy Project, scouring civil and church archives in New Mexico, Mexico, Spain, France, Italy, Cuba, and Puerto Rico, analyzing documents for a project about the Crypto-Jewish phenomenon in New Mexico and the Caribbean. After teaching history for ten years at Rio Rancho High School, he became Deputy State Historian in 2012 and New Mexico State H

