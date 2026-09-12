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New Mexico Comic Expo

New Mexico Comic Expo

New Mexico Comic Expo is New Mexico's premier celebration of comics, pop culture, cosplay, gaming, sci-fi, fantasy, anime, and fandom.

Join us September 26–27, 2026, at Marriott Albuquerque for an unforgettable weekend featuring legendary comic creators, celebrity guests, voice actors, cosplay, vendors, Artist Alley, collectibles, panels, and family-friendly entertainment. Whether you're a lifelong collector, a casual fan, or introducing the next generation to the world of comics, NMCE offers something for everyone.

Our mission is to celebrate the creators who inspire us, support local artists and businesses, and bring fans together through a convention experience built on community, creativity, and a shared love of pop culture.

Tickets are on sale now at ComicExpoNM.com
Kids 12 and younger get in FREE!

Come celebrate the heroes, stories, and creators that bring our imaginations to life!

Uptown Marriott
18-34
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Age of Comics
(505) 884-1776
nmcomicexpo@yahoo.com
https://www.comicexponm.com
Uptown Marriott
2101 Louisiana Blvd NE
Albuquerque, 87102