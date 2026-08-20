New Mexico Tech Week
New Mexico Tech Week
New Mexico Tech Week (NMTW for short) is a first-of-its-kind, statewide celebration of technology, innovation, and community. From grassroots meetups to the flagship conference, this is a full week of connection, learning, and building the future of tech in the Land of Enchantment. All NMTW events are independently-organized, local events curated for the New Mexican tech scene.
Statewide New Mexico
0
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Oct 30, 2026.
Event Supported By
NM Tech Talks
hello@nmtechtalks.com
Artist Group Info
vicki@nmtechtalks.com