NICHOLAS HERRERA | Cruisin' New Mexico

Cruisin' New Mexico is an exploration of modern santero art through the lens of automotive culture and heavy metalwork. Shifting the spotlight to Herrera's skills in industrial mediums, this exhibition features intricate sculptures welded from salvaged metal bric-a-brac, vintage car parts, and recycled farm implements. By seamlessly blending the centuries-old spiritual traditions of Northern New Mexico with the bold aesthetics of lowriders and highway culture, Herrera transforms junkyard steel into icons of protection and heritage. Cruisin’ New Mexico is a striking, deeply regional tribute to the spirit of the open road in welded metal.

Herrera’s family was among the earliest settlers in the region. He grew up around the Spanish traditions of Northern New Mexico and came of age with a fast-paced lifestyle that resulted in a serious car accident at the age of 26. After awakening in the hospital and recovering from a coma, Herrera felt called to become a saint maker. He has since become one of the most revered folk artists in the United States. His art is featured in over 50 museums worldwide, including the Smithsonian American Art Museum. Nicholas has also been referenced or written about in hundreds of books and publications, including two biographies. He has also received numerous awards and recognition, including the 2006 Award of Distinction from the Folk Art Society of America. Still a “village artist,” Herrera continues to reside, regenerate, and create on the his 6th generation family land in New Mexico.

