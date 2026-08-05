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Opening Reception for 4A's new exhibit, ¡VIVA! ABSTRACCIÓN BURQUEÑA: Abstracted Visions of Life in Albuquerque

Opening Reception for 4A's new exhibit, ¡VIVA! ABSTRACCIÓN BURQUEÑA: Abstracted Visions of Life in Albuquerque

Please join the Albuquerque Abstract Artists Alliance for our Opening Reception for our new art exhibit, ¡VIVA! ABSTRACCIÓN BURQUEÑA: Abstracted Visions of Life in Albuquerque, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fri., Oct. 16, 2026, at La Fonda del Bosque Restaurant located at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, 1701 4th St. SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102. The exhibit runs from Fri., Oct. 13, through Fri., Nov. 20. Hours are 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays, and 5 - 8 p.m., Fridays. For more information, email us at abqabstractartists@gmail.com. Our website is abqabstractartist.org.

La Fonda del Bosque Restaurant at the National Hispanic Cultural Center
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

ALBUQUERQUE ABSTRACT ARTISTS ALLIANCE
abqabstractartists@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Albuquerque Abstract Artists Alliance
abqabstractartists@gmail.com
abqabstractartist.org
La Fonda del Bosque Restaurant at the National Hispanic Cultural Center
1701 4th St. SW
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102
505-800-7166
lafondadelbosqueabq.com