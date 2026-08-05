Opening Reception for 4A's new exhibit, ¡VIVA! ABSTRACCIÓN BURQUEÑA: Abstracted Visions of Life in Albuquerque

Please join the Albuquerque Abstract Artists Alliance for our Opening Reception for our new art exhibit, ¡VIVA! ABSTRACCIÓN BURQUEÑA: Abstracted Visions of Life in Albuquerque, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fri., Oct. 16, 2026, at La Fonda del Bosque Restaurant located at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, 1701 4th St. SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102. The exhibit runs from Fri., Oct. 13, through Fri., Nov. 20. Hours are 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays, and 5 - 8 p.m., Fridays. For more information, email us at abqabstractartists@gmail.com. Our website is abqabstractartist.org.