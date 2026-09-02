Pajarito Literary Festival
Pajarito Literary Festival
The Pajarito Literary Festival returns to Los Alamos October 2–4 for its second annual celebration of books, storytelling, and the people who create them. After a successful pilot festival in 2025, LitFest is expanding with a larger lineup of authors and guests, plus author panels, workshops, book signings, meet-and-greets, and unique experiences throughout the weekend. The festival brings readers and writers together for a weekend of literary conversation and community.
Fuller Lodge
$40-$100
09:00 AM - 07:00 PM, every day through Oct 03, 2026.
Event Supported By
Los Alamos Arts Council, Samizdat Bookstore & Teahouse, CenturyBank
5052574462
megan@laac-flac.org
Fuller Lodge
2132 Central AveLos Alamos, New Mexico 87544
5052574462
megan@laac-flac.org