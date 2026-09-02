The Pajarito Literary Festival returns to Los Alamos October 2–4 for its second annual celebration of books, storytelling, and the people who create them. After a successful pilot festival in 2025, LitFest is expanding with a larger lineup of authors and guests, plus author panels, workshops, book signings, meet-and-greets, and unique experiences throughout the weekend. The festival brings readers and writers together for a weekend of literary conversation and community.

