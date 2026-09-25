Papi León and Friends by Marie Alarcón

Exhibition Runs: September 24 - October 31, 2026

Gallery Hours: Thursday - Saturday, 10a - 3p

Annual Artist in Residence Exhibition featuring Marie Alarcón

Albuquerque, NM / Harwood Art Center is pleased to present Papi León and Friends by 2026 Artist in Residence, Marie Alarcón. For Papi León and Friends, Artist in Residence Marie Alarcón worked with local artists, through a series of community workshops on the construction of “diasporic deities.”These deities act as placeholders for the diasporic and their lost links to ancestors. The work in this show reflects the process of creating space for these deities in their various forms. Alarcón’s deity, Papi León, is part pirate, part cannibal, and part zombie, an artifact of the three nationalities in Alarcon’s Filipino, Puerto Rican, and Haitian ancestry. Viewers can also watch Alarcón’s Apocalypso, a film made between New Mexico and Puerto Rico.

Featured Artists from the Diasporic Deities Workshop:

Marisol Driovínto, Christina Yovovich, Loki-Anthony Honey and Lena Ilene Weiss.

We invite you to join us for an Exhibition Reception & Artist Talk at Harwood on Saturday, October 17 from 4:30pm - 6:30pm. This event is free and open to the public.

