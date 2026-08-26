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Parent Tot Creative Movement w/ Amanda Geilenfeldt

Parent Tot Creative Movement w/ Amanda Geilenfeldt

Movement is a powerful language for connection. This class is designed to support your child’s emotional security, body awareness, and self-confidence through the shared joy of dance—free from rigid structure or pressure.

Together, we will explore the wonderful world of dance using imaginative play, storytelling, vibrant music, and fun props like instruments and scarves. Through rhythm and play, your little one will build physical coordination while strengthening their emotional bond with you. Perfect for parents, grandparents, or any adult caregiver looking to bond, play, and move with their little ones.

Harwood Art Center
$5-10
09:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Harwood Art Center
gallery@harwoodartcenter.org
www.harwoodartcenter.org

Artist Group Info

Amanda Geilenfeldt
hallee@harwoodartcenter.org
maesabq.com/
Harwood Art Center
1114 7th Street N.W.
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87120
5052426367
gallery@harwoodartcenter.org
www.harwoodartcenter.org