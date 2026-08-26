Parent Tot Creative Movement w/ Amanda Geilenfeldt

Movement is a powerful language for connection. This class is designed to support your child’s emotional security, body awareness, and self-confidence through the shared joy of dance—free from rigid structure or pressure.

Together, we will explore the wonderful world of dance using imaginative play, storytelling, vibrant music, and fun props like instruments and scarves. Through rhythm and play, your little one will build physical coordination while strengthening their emotional bond with you. Perfect for parents, grandparents, or any adult caregiver looking to bond, play, and move with their little ones.