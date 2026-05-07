Parkland Village invites Albuquerque seniors, caregivers, and community members to the free Parkland Village Senior Health Fair on Wednesday, June 3rd, from 9 AM to 4 PM at the Gateway Center, located at 5400 Gibson Boulevard Southeast.

This community event is designed to help older adults stay healthy, informed, connected, and independent at home. Attendees can visit community resource tables, attend workshops, learn about local services, and access health-related supports including clinical screenings and medication checks.

Registration begins at 8:30 AM and is encouraged so organizers can plan for attendance and light refreshments.

The Parkland Village Senior Health Fair will be held Wednesday, June 3rd, at the Gateway Center. For more information, email info@parklandvillageabq.org.

