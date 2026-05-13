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Pass the Sopapillas - Live Recording

Pass the Sopapillas - Live Recording

Pass the Sopapillas, a new audio/video podcast spotlighting real conversations and bold solutions for New Mexico’s children and families invites New Mexicans to a dynamic live taping of two episodes hosted by New Mexico State Poet Laureate Manuel Gonzalez. The free event welcomes engaged citizens, community leaders, cultural enthusiasts and families to join the conversation to discuss big ideas for New Mexico families. Topics for May 17 are Racial Healing in New Mexico and Healthy New Mexico Families. Presented by WK Kellogg Foundation, the audio/video series explores issues impacting children and families. Admission is free. RSVP to save your seat: Wkkf.co/sopas

The Rail Yards - The Flue Shop
12:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026

Event Supported By

WK Kellogg Foundation
5126275599
cathy.cochranlewis@gmail.com
Wkkf.co/sopas

Artist Group Info

cathy.cochranlewis@gmail.com
The Rail Yards - The Flue Shop
777 1st St SW
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102
(505) 600-1109
railyardsmarket@gmail.com
http://railyardsmarket.org/