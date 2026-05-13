Pass the Sopapillas - Live Recording

Pass the Sopapillas, a new audio/video podcast spotlighting real conversations and bold solutions for New Mexico’s children and families invites New Mexicans to a dynamic live taping of two episodes hosted by New Mexico State Poet Laureate Manuel Gonzalez. The free event welcomes engaged citizens, community leaders, cultural enthusiasts and families to join the conversation to discuss big ideas for New Mexico families. Topics for May 17 are Racial Healing in New Mexico and Healthy New Mexico Families. Presented by WK Kellogg Foundation, the audio/video series explores issues impacting children and families. Admission is free. RSVP to save your seat: Wkkf.co/sopas