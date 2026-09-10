PDGA TD Academy Disc-O-Zozo Classic

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 10, 2026

Disc-O-Zozo Classic Comes to Carrizozo September 19

[Carrizozo, New Mexico, September 10, 2026] A PDGA C-Tier sanctioned disc golf tournament will take place Sept. 19, 2026 in Carrizozo, New Mexico. The one-day tournament is open to all players. As an entry-level event, beginners are eligible to play alongside experienced players. Both are able to earn official player ratings and points and player packs will be distributed. William Garrison is the event coordinator. Mr. Garrison recently graduated from the PDGA TD Academy, an in-depth management training program for members interested in running a PDGA C-Tier event.

Disc-O-Zozo was designed by Everett Brophy and takes advantage of the high plains terrain. Located just east of Carrizozo on US 380, the 18-hole course is relatively flat. It has a water feature but the most challenging aspect is usually the wind. September’s average wind speed is 11.5 mph, according to https://wanderlog.com.

“Carrizozo Works, Inc., a local not-for-profit, worked with the town administration to bring disc golf to Carrizozo three years ago” Lisa Maue, director of CWI said. “Since then we have hosted several tournaments. We are excited about this event and that William is the coordinator. A lot of people have worked hard to make Ruidoso an epicenter for disc golf, and we believe that Disc-O-Zozo complements the courses up the mountain in terrain, difficulty and accessibility. September is traditionally a perfect time as far as weather is concerned, and there are so many places to explore in and around Carrizozo. We hope players and their families will come and make a weekend of it.”

Registration is open to both current PDGA members and non-members. Players can register online at Disc Golf Scene. Spots are limited and early registration is recommended.

For more information, please contact William Garrison at (505) 426-6020.

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Media Contact: Lisa Maue

(575) 973-3239

lisabethmaue@gmail.com

