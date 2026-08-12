Phasmagorica A séance for the modern world and ode to the esoteric salons of Paris 1900.

Phasmagorica is an immersive evening of divination, séance and paranormal discovery — an intimate soirée for thirteen guests, set in an opulent Salon, a love letter to Parisian séances of lore. Built from sacred geometry, occult methodology, immersive light, and Dolby Atmos surround sound, guests are guided through a series of experiments and ritual. No two encounters are the same.

"Phasmagorica! Wow! Wow! WOW!" — Guest review

"...a compelling, thrilling, and fun experience for believers and skeptics alike... we had a total ball and made some new friends along the way!" — Guest review

The Forgotten Magic of the Séance

At the turn of the century, séances were the most thrilling nights of people's lives — not because they were terrifying, but because they were wondrous!

Spooky, social, esoteric, provocative…

Phasmagorica revives that forgotten magic.

Paramusicology and light. Veiled thresholds and occult forms.

The chamber breathes with intention.

Choices are made.

Oracles drawn.

Objects offered.

Shadows awakened.

This is Paranormal.

Phasmagorica is a paranormal experiment where you become the medium.

Belief is optional. Experience is inevitable.