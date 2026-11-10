PRESENTATION: Tina Cordova on Downwinders' Journey to Justice
PRESENTATION: Tina Cordova on Downwinders' Journey to Justice
Tina Cordova and the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium have fought for justice for 21 years for the uncompensated victims of nuclear testing in New Mexico. Join us to hear this remarkable story of families fighting for each other ... and winning. In August, Cordova spoke against future nuclear testing at the United Nations General Assembly.
Albuquerque Museum
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Humanists New Mexico
7136145067
paul@humanistsnm.org
Albuquerque Museum
2000 Mountain Rd NWAlbuquerque , New Mexico 87104
(505) 243-7255