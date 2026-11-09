The Annual Pueblo Gingerbread House Contest is a favorite holiday tradition at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. Children and adults are invited to enter a gingerbread house inspired by a Pueblo village, house, community church or historic building with prizes awarded in children’s and adult categories. This annual holiday event is a unique way to share and enjoy Pueblo culture with your family.

Important Dates:

November 2 - Submissions open

December 19 - Submission deadline; voting opens

January 4 - Voting ends

January 5 - Winners announced