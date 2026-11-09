Pueblo Gingerbread House
Pueblo Gingerbread House
The Annual Pueblo Gingerbread House Contest is a favorite holiday tradition at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. Children and adults are invited to enter a gingerbread house inspired by a Pueblo village, house, community church or historic building with prizes awarded in children’s and adult categories. This annual holiday event is a unique way to share and enjoy Pueblo culture with your family.
Important Dates:
November 2 - Submissions open
December 19 - Submission deadline; voting opens
January 4 - Voting ends
January 5 - Winners announced
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jan 05, 2027.
Event Supported By
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
5058437270
thelatest@indianpueblo.com
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
2401 12th Street NWAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87104
5058437270
thelatest@indianpueblo.com