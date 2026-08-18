Pueblo Pathways: A Grounded in Clay Experience

Join us for Pueblo Pathways, an exclusive Grounded in Clay experience with Community Curator conversations, a guided tour, lunch, and book signing. Your ticket includes admission to this exclusive event, lunch in our private banquet space (Pottery & Private Room), and access to the book-signing experience.

Space is limited to 70 guests. Advance registration is required.

Reserve your place and be part of a meaningful journey through the stories, artistry, and living traditions that continue to shape Pueblo culture today.

Schedule:

12:00 PM – 12:30 PM | Check-In

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM | Lunch

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM | Conversations with Community Curators

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM | Guided Exhibition Tour

3:00 PM – 3:30 PM | Book Signing & Closing

Pricing:

$100 per person (includes Grounded in Clay book, lunch, and full experience)

$55 per person (experience and lunch only, no book)