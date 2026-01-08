When: Sunday, September 20th, 8-10am

Where: Canteen Brewhouse- 2381 Aztec Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107

🌶️🍂 RED OR GREEN FUN RUN 🍂🌶️

Fall in New Mexico means cooler mornings, beautiful skies, and one very important question: Red or Green? Join us Sunday, September 20th for the Red or Green Fun Run, a fall morning of running, friendly competition, and as many miles as you can handle.

The course is a 2-mile out-and-back, and you can run it as many times as you’d like between 8 and 11 AM. Come out for a couple of miles or make a morning of it and see just how much distance you can rack up.

Want to make it a team effort? Run solo or grab your favorite people and take it on as a relay. At the end of the morning, we’ll recognize the individual and team who complete the most miles.

Packet pickup begins at 7 AM, with the run kicking off at 8 AM.

REGISTER: https://runsignup.com/Race/NM/Albuquerque/Redorgreenfunrun

So grab your running shoes, your crew, and your answer to the age-old New Mexico question. Whether you're Team Red, Team Green, or just here for a fun fall morning, we’ll see you at the starting line! 🌶️ Red or Green? Why not run for both?