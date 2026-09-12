Rocky Horror Picture Show at Flix Brewhouse

New Mexico Comic Expo is New Mexico's celebration of comics, pop culture, cosplay, gaming, sci-fi, fantasy, anime, and fandom! Join us September 26–27, 2026, at Marriott Albuquerque for legendary comic creators, celebrity guests, voice actors, cosplay, vendors, Artist Alley, panels, collectibles, and family-friendly fun. Whether you're a lifelong fan or discovering comics for the first time, NMCE has something for everyone. Tickets are on sale now at ComicExpoNM.com, and kids 12 and younger get in FREE! Come celebrate the creators, characters, and stories that bring our imaginations to life!