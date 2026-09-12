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Rocky Horror Picture Show at Flix Brewhouse

Rocky Horror Picture Show at Flix Brewhouse

New Mexico Comic Expo is New Mexico's celebration of comics, pop culture, cosplay, gaming, sci-fi, fantasy, anime, and fandom! Join us September 26–27, 2026, at Marriott Albuquerque for legendary comic creators, celebrity guests, voice actors, cosplay, vendors, Artist Alley, panels, collectibles, and family-friendly fun. Whether you're a lifelong fan or discovering comics for the first time, NMCE has something for everyone. Tickets are on sale now at ComicExpoNM.com, and kids 12 and younger get in FREE! Come celebrate the creators, characters, and stories that bring our imaginations to life!

Flix Brewhouse - Tramway
40
08:00 PM - 11:30 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

PRIDE & Equality Magazine
5054504706
prideequalitymag@gmail.com
http://www.myprideonline.com/rockyhorror

Artist Group Info

graphicblissgd@gmail.com
Flix Brewhouse - Tramway
12921 Indian School Rd NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87112
(505) 450-4706
prideequalitymag@gmail.com
http://www.myprideonline.com/rockyhorror