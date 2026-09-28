Room to Grow, Room to Stay

What makes a city thrive, and why are so many American cities struggling to meet the needs of the people who live there? Housing shortages, rising homelessness, car dependence, and challenges in local government may seem like separate problems, but they are deeply connected.

Join writer and urban policy analyst Ned Resnikoff for a conversation about how decades of policy choices have shaped our cities and what it will take to build a different future. Drawing from his forthcoming book, Build or Die: How America Is Suffocating Its Cities and What to Do About It, Resnikoff will explore how communities can better manage growth by building more homes, investing in transit and walkable neighborhoods, and making local governments more effective and accountable.

What can Santa Fe learn from cities across the country and beyond, and what would it take to become a more affordable, vibrant, and sustainable city for generations to come?

