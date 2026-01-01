Explore Art in the Foothills

Sandia Heights Artists Open Home Studios for September Tour

Step into the creative heart of Albuquerque's foothills for the Sandia Heights Artists Studio Tour, a free, self-guided art crawl on Saturday and Sunday, September 12–13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The 23rd Annual tour is nestled in the foothills of the Sandias near Paseo del Norte and Tramway Boulevard, and features 40 local artists exhibiting their work in 13 homes and studios. Each stop is thoughtfully curated to showcase finished pieces in inviting spaces, creating a gallery-like experience woven throughout the neighborhood.

"Every year the tour reveals just how much artistic variety exists in Sandia Heights," said Claudia Mitchell, president of the Sandia Heights Artists. "Visitors can move easily from one style and medium to another, discovering work that ranges from bold and contemporary to refined and traditional."

Artwork on display includes painting, sculpture, ceramics, fiber arts, glass, photography, jewelry, woodworking, metal work, mixed media, and code-based digital art. With multiple artists featured at each location, guests can expect a rich visual experience and plenty of opportunities to find work that resonates — whether they are longtime collectors, first-time buyers, or simply enjoying a creative journey through the neighborhood.

The Sandia Heights Artists proudly support La Mesa Arts Academy, a free after-school program that brings arts education to students at La Mesa Elementary School — ensuring the creative spirit of this community reaches the next generation.

Tour details, information about participating artists, a downloadable brochure, and an interactive map are available at www.sandiaheightsartists.com.

