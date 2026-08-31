Step into the creative heart of Albuquerque's foothills for the Sandia Heights Artists Studio Tour, a free, self-guided art crawl on Saturday and Sunday, September 12–13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The 23rd Annual tour is nestled in the foothills of the Sandias near Paseo del Norte and Tramway Boulevard, and features 40 local artists exhibiting their work in 13 homes and studios. Each stop is thoughtfully curated to showcase finished pieces in inviting spaces, creating a gallery-like experience woven throughout the neighborhood.

"Every year the tour reveals just how much artistic variety exists in Sandia Heights," said Claudia Mitchell, president of the Sandia Heights Artists. "Visitors can move easily from one style and medium to another, discovering work that ranges from bold and contemporary to refined and traditional."

Artwork on display includes painting, sculpture, ceramics, fiber arts, glass, photography, jewelry, woodworking, metal work, mixed media, and code-based digital art. With multiple artists featured at each location, guests can expect a rich visual experience and plenty of opportunities to find work that resonates - whether they are longtime collectors, first-time buyers, or simply enjoying a creative journey through the neighborhood.

The tour experience actually begins before September. A preview exhibition featuring works from all participating artists will be open throughout August at The Gallery ABQ, 8210 Menaul Blvd. NE. Meet the artists in person at Gallery ABQ during the First Friday Arts Crawl on August 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. In addition, a selection of artists' work will be on display at Albuquerque International Sunport in the lower-level showcase during September and October, offering travelers a glimpse of what the tour offers.

The Sandia Heights Artists proudly support La Mesa Arts Academy, a free after-school program that brings arts education to students at La Mesa Elementary School - ensuring the creative spirit of this community reaches the next generation.

Tour details, information about participating artists, a downloadable brochure, and an interactive map are available at www.sandiaheightsartists.com.

URLs:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3703303-0?pid=6371

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3703303-2?pid=6371

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3703303-3?pid=6371

Date and Time: On Sat, 12 Sep 2026 10:00 - Sun, 13 Sep 2026 17:00

Venue details: Sandia Heights, New Mexico, 87122, United States

Category: Arts | Visual Arts

Artists: Marianne Bettinger, Lynda Burch, Evelyn Carter, Kirk Conrad, Stan Davis, Denise D'Angelantonio, Collin Delker, Gerard Del Monte, Celeste Drewien, Charlotte Driver, Alix Dunn, Brooke ERsland, Jesse Hamilton, Esta Kirschner, Okjoo Lee, Karin Lawton, Ron Lohrding, Ariel Lynn, Mara Malnekoff, Eric Manicke, Kathleen McCaughey, Michele McMillan, Mark McNeil, Mary Ellen Merrigan, Claudia Mitchell, Pat Moody, Judy Rose, Denise Sanchez, Radka Toscova, Rebecca Whitecotton, Judy Zabel, Doreen Garten, Debbie Jones, Carol Lutz, Delfie Martinez, Sandra Munch, Charlotte Ownby, Katie Thomas, Don Wagner, Kurt Wuerker