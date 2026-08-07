Santa Fe Speed Friending forLesbians+, Queer, Bisexual, Transwomen, and LGBTQ+ women!

Our First Annual Speed Friending for Lesbians+, Queer, Bisexual, Transwomen, and LGBTQ+ women.!

Join LesbianEarth.com and ABQ Queer Women Meetup on Sunday, September 20th at 1 PM at the welcoming As Above, So Below Distillery at 545 Camino del la Familia in Santa Fe

A huge thank you to As Above, So Below Distillery for hosting us! Meet new women in a way that feels natural, relaxed, and genuinely engaging.

Real conversations.

Real chemistry.

Real possibility.

And yes — there are still two couples from our very first event who are going strong.

How Speed Friending Works

Making new friends has never been easier!

When you arrive, we'll welcome you and explain how everything works. You even get a book with questions. You'll be seated across from another participant, and you'll have three minutes to chat using fun, easy conversation starters. When the timer rings, one side of the room rotates to the next table, giving everyone the chance to meet someone new.

By the end of the event, you'll have enjoyed meaningful conversations with many incredible lesbian+, queer, bisexual, trans, and LGBTQ+ women—all in a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere.

After the event, you'll receive information about our free follow-up social gathering the following month at As Above, So Below Distillery. It's a chance to reconnect with the women you met, continue conversations, exchange contact information, and deepen new friendships in a casual setting.

Whether you're looking for friendship, community, activity partners, networking opportunities, or perhaps something more, Speed Friending is a fun and welcoming way to make genuine connections.

Register Here on Eventbrite - its $15 and you get a book too!

Register today on Eventbrite—spaces are limited, and advance registration is required.

Because no one was meant to do life alone.™

Whether you come solo or with friends, this is a fun, low-pressure way to expand your community and connect with lesbian+ and queer women from across Albuquerque and beyond.

More info? Subscribe to Your Lesbian World Newsletter.

Your Lesbian World Newsletter is a growing national media and community platform for lesbian+ and queer women featuring culture, current events, relationships, travel, wellness, arts, and real-life community experiences through LesbianEarth.com, ABQ Queer Women Meetup, Your Lesbian World Newsletter, retreats, social gatherings, and live events.