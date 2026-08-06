Scandinavian Festival
Scandinavian Festival
SCANDINAVIAN FESTIVAL. A Scandinavian Festival will be held at St John’s United Methodist Church, 2626 Arizona NE, Albuquerque, NM on Saturday, November 7, 2026 from 10am-4pm featuring Scandinavian food, folk art, live entertainment and more. Admission/parking: free. https://www.facebook.com/NMRosemalers/ or http://www.facebook.com/scandiabq/
St Johns United Methodist Church
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Rosemalers of NM
(505) 294-5739
missrichards@msn.com
Artist Group Info
missrichards@msn.com
St Johns United Methodist Church
2626 Arizona St NEAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87110
5054533952
missrichards@msn.com