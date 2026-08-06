SCANDINAVIAN FESTIVAL. A Scandinavian Festival will be held at St John’s United Methodist Church, 2626 Arizona NE, Albuquerque, NM on Saturday, November 7, 2026 from 10am-4pm featuring Scandinavian food, folk art, live entertainment and more. Admission/parking: free. https://www.facebook.com/NMRosemalers/ or http://www.facebook.com/scandiabq/