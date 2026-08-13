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Scandinavian Festival

Scandinavian Festival

SCANDINAVIAN FESTIVAL. A Scandinavian Festival will be held at St John’s United Methodist Church, 2626 Arizona NE, Albuquerque, NM on Saturday, November 7, 2026 from 10am-4pm featuring Scandinavian food, folk art, live entertainment and more. Admission/parking: free.
https://www.facebook.com/NMRosemalers/ or http://www.facebook.com/scandiabq/

St John’s United Methodist Church Family Life Center
free
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Rosemalers of NM
(505) 294-5739
missrichards@msn.com
https://www.facebook.com/NMRosemalers/

Artist Group Info

missrichards@msn.com
St John’s United Methodist Church Family Life Center
2626 Arizona St NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110