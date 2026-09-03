Science on Tap: AMPLIFI Program

AMPLIFI Program: Accelerated Innovation of Nuclear Technology

Join us for an insightful evening with Dr. Frank Gibbs, TechSource Senior Nuclear Advisor, as he explores the groundbreaking AMPLIFI Program and its role in transforming the future of the Nuclear Security Enterprise (NSE).

Developed by TechSource, AMPLIFI was created to safely accelerate the development of innovative technologies and tools that support national security missions. The program connects national laboratories, production sites, and a vetted network of universities with nuclear manufacturing capabilities through a neutral, disciplined framework that brings the right expertise to the right challenge at the right time.

During this presentation, Dr. Gibbs will discuss how AMPLIFI leverages unique contracting mechanisms to integrate university faculty, students, and specialized capabilities with NSE research and development teams. This collaborative approach not only delivers rapid technical results but also helps cultivate the next generation of scientists, engineers, and nuclear security professionals.

Learn how partnerships across academia, government, and industry are driving innovation, strengthening the nation's nuclear security infrastructure, and developing a skilled workforce prepared to meet tomorrow's challenges.

Event Details

Friday, October 9, 2026 | Doors Open at 5:30 pm | Presentation at 6:00 pm

Location: National Museum of Nuclear Science & History

Admission: $12 per person

Requirement: Must be 21+ to attend. An adult must accompany younger guests.

