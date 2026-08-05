Science on Tap: The Evolution of NEST

What does it take to prepare for the nation’s most challenging nuclear and radiological emergencies?

Discover the answer with the Nuclear Emergency Support Team (NEST), the National Nuclear Security Administration’s elite emergency response unit composed of leading scientists and technical experts.

Join Michael Peters, NEST Director and Deputy Director for the Office of Nuclear Incident Response, as he takes audiences on a journey through the history of nuclear response in the United States. Explore the pivotal moments that shaped NEST, learn how the organization has evolved to stay ahead of emerging threats, and gain insight into the innovative approaches that continue to strengthen national security today.

Whether you're interested in science, history, technology, or emergency response, this presentation offers a unique perspective on one of the nation's most important missions.

Event Details:

Friday, September 4, 2026 | Doors Open at 5:30 pm | Presentation at 6:00 pm

Location: National Museum of Nuclear Science & History

Admission: $12 per person

Requirement: Must be 21+ to attend. An adult must accompany younger guests.