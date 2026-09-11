Join Tiana Suazo and Johnny Ortiz for a special seed-saving workshop following the Re-Earthing Futures Family Festival at Rio Fernando Park. Learn techniques for harvesting and preparing seeds for storage from two expert food sovereignty advocates. Seed saving helps preserve Taos’ agricultural heritage and promotes food sovereignty.

Learn more at the Harwood Museum of Art Event Calendar.

This workshop is free thanks to generous support by Taos Main Street’s Cultural Events Fund. Please RSVP thoughtfully as space is limited. If you are unable to attend, please reach out to programs@harwoodmuseum.org to cancel.