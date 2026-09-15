She Kills Monsters - First Showing
She Kills Monsters - First Showing
Performed by Socorro Community Theater, this DnD fantasy-filled play will have you deep in your feels!
With fun preshow activities-- costume contest, resource fair and more--you will feel like you're a part of this exciting quest!
She Kills Monsters by Qui Nguyen follows Agnes Evans, an average highschool teacher who loses her yougner sister, Tilly, in a car crash.
Hoping to understand her estranged sister, Agnes plays a Dungeons & Dragons module written by Tilly, entering a fantasy world of magic, monsters, and grief.
Check our website for any updates at https://www.nmt.edu/pas/
NM Tech Performing Arts Series: Macey Center Theater
$10.00 - $22.00
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
New Mexico Tech Performing Arts Series
575-835-5688
pas@nmt.edu
Artist Group Info
Socorro Community Theater
socorrocommunitytheater@gmail.com
NM Tech Performing Arts Series: Macey Center Theater
909 Olive LaneSocorro, New Mexico 87801
575-835-5688
pas@nmt.edu