She Kills Monsters - First Showing

Performed by Socorro Community Theater, this DnD fantasy-filled play will have you deep in your feels!

With fun preshow activities-- costume contest, resource fair and more--you will feel like you're a part of this exciting quest!

She Kills Monsters by Qui Nguyen follows Agnes Evans, an average highschool teacher who loses her yougner sister, Tilly, in a car crash.

Hoping to understand her estranged sister, Agnes plays a Dungeons & Dragons module written by Tilly, entering a fantasy world of magic, monsters, and grief.

Check our website for any updates at https://www.nmt.edu/pas/