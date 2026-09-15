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She Kills Monsters - Second Showing

She Kills Monsters - Second Showing

Performed by Socorro Community Theater, this DnD fantasy-filled play will have you deep in your feels!

With fun preshow activities-- costume contest, resource fair and more--you will feel like you're a part of this exciting quest! She Kills Monsters by Qui Nguyen follows Agnes Evans, an average highschool teacher who loses her yougner sister, Tilly, in a car crash.

Hoping to understand her estranged sister, Agnes plays a Dungeons & Dragons module written by Tilly, entering a fantasy world of magic, monsters, and grief

Check for updates on our website at https://www.nmt.edu/pas/

NM Tech Performing Arts Series: Macey Center Theater
$10.00 - $22.00
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

New Mexico Tech Performing Arts Series
575-835-5688
pas@nmt.edu
http://nmt.edu/pas

Artist Group Info

Socorro Community Theater
socorrocommunitytheater@gmail.com
https://www.socorro.com/sct/
NM Tech Performing Arts Series: Macey Center Theater
909 Olive Lane
Socorro, New Mexico 87801
575-835-5688
pas@nmt.edu
nmt.edu/pas