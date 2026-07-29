Shopping 101: Save Big on Student Discount Day at Buffalo Exchange
Shopping 101: Save Big on Student Discount Day at Buffalo Exchange
Back to school shopping breaking the bank? Get everything you need to start the new semester in style at Buffalo Exchange! Receive 15% off your entire purchase at all Buffalo Exchange locations (including the Buffalo Outlets!) on Saturday, 8/22. To get the deal, just show your current school ID at checkout!
Buffalo Exchange
11:00 AM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Buffalo Exchange
3005 Central Ave NEAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87106
(505) 262-0098