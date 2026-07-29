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Shopping 101: Save Big on Student Discount Day at Buffalo Exchange

Shopping 101: Save Big on Student Discount Day at Buffalo Exchange

Back to school shopping breaking the bank? Get everything you need to start the new semester in style at Buffalo Exchange! Receive 15% off your entire purchase at all Buffalo Exchange locations (including the Buffalo Outlets!) on Saturday, 8/22. To get the deal, just show your current school ID at checkout!

Buffalo Exchange
11:00 AM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Get Tickets
Buffalo Exchange
3005 Central Ave NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87106
(505) 262-0098
https://buffaloexchange.com/event/student-discount-day/