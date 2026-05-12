Sip & Swing Special Guest Entourage Jazz

Join us for Sip & Swing with Special Guest Entourage Jazz. Tickets are $20 under our reservation link at babydollshouseofjazz.com

Doors open at 2:00 pm. Showtimes are 2:30 pm and 4:00 pm.

Since 2009, Entourage Jazz (EJAZZ) has captivated New Mexico audiences with their stylish performances and timeless sound. Beloved by jazz enthusiasts across the state, the band has been consistently recognized for excellence, earning titles such as “Best of the City – Best Local Band” by Albuquerque the Magazine (2022) and “Albuquerque’s Best Jazz Band” by the Weekly Alibi Best of Burque Music Showcase (2019). They’ve also been celebrated for standout performances, including “Best Performance” at the New Mexico Jazz Workshop’s Jazz Under the Stars (2018) and “Best Album” for their holiday recording Entourage Jazz Wishes You a Cool Yule.

Vocalist Emerson Corley, a Louisiana native, has twice received the New Mexico Music Award for “Best Vocal Performance” (2019, 2022), while the band has also been honored with awards for “Best Instrumental Performance” (2016, 2021) and “Best Route 66 Cover Song” (2024). Entourage Jazz has been a Top 5 Best of the City honoree for five consecutive years (2019-2024), cementing their reputation as one of Albuquerque’s most dynamic ensembles.

Evolving from an intimate trio to a swinging big band, Entourage Jazz specializes in fresh interpretations of the Great American Songbook by arranger, Roger Baker. With Emerson Corley on vocals, the EJAZZ ensemble at Baby Doll’s on Sunday, May 31st features Todd Lowrey (piano), Tristan Tucker (saxophone), Paul Gonzales (trumpet), Maren Hatch (bass) and John Bartlit (drums) – a powerhouse lineup delivering both elegance and energy.

On Thursday nights come join the trio of singer, songwriter, arranger, recording artist and actor, Zenobia, as she performs some of her favorite classic Blues songs and originals, while she regales you with snippets of her storied career. Pssst: And you never know which guest performer from Albuquerque’s blues greats will be joining her.

Enjoy our wonderful selection of original handcrafted cocktails and mocktails. They are all crafted by the very talented Beverage Director and Assistant General Manager, Jessica O'Brien.

Babydoll’s House of Jazz & Blues is an intimate refuge, created by Tracey Whitney, for those who savor the art of live music and the seduction of atmosphere. Every element, from sound, light, scent, and texture, is crafted with intention, creating a space that feels both refined and inviting. We can't wait for you to Sip and Swing at Babydoll's.