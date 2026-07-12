Slow Art: In-Art Conversation
Slow Art: In-Art Conversation
Take a moment to slow down with art and experience the special exhibition Unearthing Futures / Desenterrando Futuros. Each month, a Harwood educator will lead you through a series of exercises to explore a single work of art. This 30-minute conversation in the galleries will open your eyes and deepen your connection with art. This program is free for Members or included with Museum admission. View our admission rates and free categories or become a Member.
September Focus: Relics (Gina’s Gameboy) by Santino Gonzales
Image: Harwood Museum of Art
Harwood Museum of Art
12:00 PM - 12:40 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Harwood Museum of Art
575-758-9826
info@harwoodmuseum.org
Harwood Museum of Art
238 Ledoux StreetTaos, New Mexico 87571
info@harwoodmuseum.com