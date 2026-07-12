Slow Art: In-Art Conversation

Take a moment to slow down with art and experience the special exhibition Unearthing Futures / Desenterrando Futuros. Each month, a Harwood educator will lead you through a series of exercises to explore a single work of art. This 30-minute conversation in the galleries will open your eyes and deepen your connection with art. This program is free for Members or included with Museum admission. View our admission rates and free categories or become a Member.

September Focus: Relics (Gina’s Gameboy) by Santino Gonzales

Image: Harwood Museum of Art