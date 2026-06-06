St. Elias Feast Day Celebration

Please join us for a day of faith, fellowship, food, and festivities! Whether you're new to St. Elias or this is your homecoming, all are welcome to enjoy our faith and culture. At 10AM, experience the vibrant traditions of Orthodox Christianity in Divine Liturgy. Then enjoy a Greek feast of savory lamb, potatoes, and more starting at 11:30AM. Stay for Greek music and dancing! And don't miss the guided tour of our beautiful iconography with Fr. Seraphim Johns at 1PM.