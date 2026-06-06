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St. Elias Feast Day Celebration

St. Elias Feast Day Celebration

Please join us for a day of faith, fellowship, food, and festivities! Whether you're new to St. Elias or this is your homecoming, all are welcome to enjoy our faith and culture. At 10AM, experience the vibrant traditions of Orthodox Christianity in Divine Liturgy. Then enjoy a Greek feast of savory lamb, potatoes, and more starting at 11:30AM. Stay for Greek music and dancing! And don't miss the guided tour of our beautiful iconography with Fr. Seraphim Johns at 1PM.

St. Elias Greek Orthodox Church
$30 for adults, $15 for children.
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

St. Elias Greek Orthodox Church
505-466-0015
info@steliasnm.org
www.steliasnm.org
St. Elias Greek Orthodox Church
46 Calle Electra
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87508
505-466-0015
info@steliasnm.org
https://steliasnm.org/