Still Friends After All These Years | Charles Arnoldi, Ron Cooper, Laddie John Dill

Still Friends After All These Years

September 11 – October 10, 2026

Opening Reception for the Artists

Friday, September 11 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Gallery Talk: A Conversation with Charles Arnoldi, Ron Cooper, Laddie John Dill and Rani Singh

Saturday, September 12, 2026, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Somewhere between the halls of Chouinard Art Institute and the industrial warehouses and artist lofts of Los Angeles in the 1960's, three young artists met. Each skilled, hungry, and with a restless energy that helped to propel them headlong onto the world stage as rare artistic talents. Later, in 1987, when Charlotte Jackson curated an exhibition of work by these three artists: Charles Arnoldi, Ron Cooper, and Laddie John Dill - they had already known each other twenty years. Still Friends After All These Years once again brings together works, old and new, from all three luminaries, whose art, long associated with the California Light & Space movement, engages and challenges the perceptual experience of viewers.

