Summer Latinx Writing Group: Cuentos After Dark

Horizon Review invites you to an evening of cafecito, cuentos, and comunidad as we celebrate the final event of ¡Escribamos Juntos! at FUSION | The Cell on Friday, October 2, at 6 PM!

Join us for an intimate literary reading featuring Albuquerque poet Sara Daniele Rivera, who will be joined by past workshop facilitators.

In the second half of the evening, the event will turn into an open mic, where your voices can be heard!

It will be a night filled with stories, poems, café con pan, and conversation to welcome the spooky season.

¡Nos vemos en octubre!

Sara Daniele Rivera is a Cuban/Peruvian artist, writer, translator, and educator from Albuquerque, New Mexico. Her writing has appeared in The BreakBeat Poets Vol. 4: LatiNext, Solstice, Waxwing, Speculative Fiction for Dreamers: A Latinx Anthology, and elsewhere. She was the recipient of a 2017 St. Botolph Club Emerging Artist Award, the winner of the 2018 Stephen Dunn Prize in Poetry, and a 2022 Tin House resident. She is a co-translator of The Blinding Star: Selected Poems by Blanca Varela (Tolsun Books, 2021) and co-editor of Not Your Papi’s Utopia: Latinx Visions of Radical Hope (Mouthfeel Press, 2025). Her debut book of poetry, The Blue Mimes (Graywolf Press, 2024), won the 2023 Academy of American Poets First Book Award.

Sara's poetry and fiction use both speculative and realist lenses to explore themes of grief, migration, memory, and the liminal spaces between language and silence. Her drawings, sculptures, and installations focus on text-in-space as social intervention and draw on practices of communal storytelling to bring moments of curiosity and tenderness to public art. She often develops projects through community-based collaborations. She translates between Spanish and English, focusing primarily on Peruvian poetry. She lives in Albuquerque with her husband, cats, and turtles.