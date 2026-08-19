Summer Latinx Writing Group: Exercises in Courage

Join us for the last ¡escribamos juntos! workshop in our summer series at FUSION on Wednesday, September 8, from 3–5 PM. We are happy to introduce Victoriano Cárdenas for a workshop on “Exercises in Courage.”

Everyone is afraid of something. How do we exercise our courage by grappling with our fears on the page? How do we confront the anxieties of writing anything at all?

In this multi-genre workshop, we will discuss poetry and prose in which writers face their fears, and through small writing exercises, we will explore and practice confronting our fears on the page.

Victoriano Cárdenas (he/him) is a New Mexican writer and poet, author of Portraits as Animal (2023) and Eminent Domain (2021). He is the winner of the inaugural Stephen Graham Jones Horror Novella Competition, and he has written for Meow Wolf, Edible NM Magazine, and Blue Mesa Review. “Intimacy of Strangers,” by Victoriano Cárdenas, appears in Horizon Review, Issue 1!

¡escribamos juntos!